After tiff with wife, drunk man creates stir at Hyderabad police station

Hari had injured himself in an inebriated stage and went to Asifnagar police station. The police shifted him to hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:58 AM

Drunk Driving

For representational purposes (Image | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inebriated youngster Hari created a ruckus at the Asifnagar police station on Saturday. After quarrelling with his wife, he injured himself with a sharp object and came to the police station. Once there, he abused the staff and obstructed their duties. Police shifted him to the hospital, where he is said to be out of danger.

Inspector N Ravinder said a case has also been registered against him for creating nuisance at the police station. Hari, a resident of Bhojagutta, has two wives and is also involved with two other women. He works in a water supply agency and is also addicted to alcohol. He frequently visits his wives and partners in drunken condition and quarrels with them.

If they resist, he injures himself and rushes to the police station. A few months ago too, he complained of a similar issue and his wife Jayanti was arrested. After she came out on bail recently, he started going to her. Police found on Saturday too, he quarrelled with one of his wives, injured himself and came to the police station. He will be questioned in detail after he is discharged from the hospital, police said.

ADDICTED TO ALCOHOL Hari has two wives and two other partners. He is addicted to alcohol. He visits them in drunken condition and quarrels with them. If they resist, he injures himself and rushes to the police station

