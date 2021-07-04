Hyderabad auto driver who said wife died of Covid, held for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police on Saturday arrested Ramavath Vijay, an autorickshaw driver, who allegedly killed his wife Ramavath Kavitha, 21, and made her family members believe that she died of Covid-19. It was found that the couple had some misunderstandings and Vijay also suspected her fidelity. When she was fast asleep, Vijay reportedly smothered her with a pillow and killed her.

Falling for Vijay’s story, Kavitha’s family members cremated her in haste, but later raised suspicion, as none of them contracted the virus, even after they had touched her body and cried over it. Kavitha died in the wee hours of June 18 and was buried the same day at their native place, Nalgonda. However, suspecting Vijay as the cause for her untimely death, her family members lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police on June 24 and a suspicious death case was registered. Later, the body was exhumed, with the help of Nalgonda MRO, and a spot postmortem was conducted.

The examination revealed that Kavitha had died of asphyxia. Based on this, the police questioned Vijay, during which he admitted to have smothered her with a pillow and killed her. A case under IPC Sections 302 and 201 has been registered against the accused.

Inquiries revealed that Kavitha had developed Covid symptoms, but when tested, she was found negative. Taking advantage of the symptoms, he made her use Covid-19 medication saying that she was infected and even kept her in isolation in their house. As per the plan, after killing her, he drove her body to her parents’ house, in his autorickshaw and informed them that she died of Covid-19 and forced them to cremate her hurriedly.