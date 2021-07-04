STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad auto driver who said wife died of Covid, held for murder

Falling for Vijay’s story, Kavitha’s family members cremated her in haste, but later raised suspicion, as none of them contracted the virus, even after they had touched her body and cried over it.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vanasthalipuram police on Saturday arrested Ramavath Vijay, an autorickshaw driver, who allegedly killed his wife Ramavath Kavitha, 21, and made her family members believe that she died of Covid-19. It was found that the couple had some misunderstandings and Vijay also suspected her fidelity. When she was fast asleep, Vijay reportedly smothered her with a pillow and killed her. 

Falling for Vijay’s story, Kavitha’s family members cremated her in haste, but later raised suspicion, as none of them contracted the virus, even after they had touched her body and cried over it. Kavitha died in the wee hours of June 18 and was buried the same day at their native place, Nalgonda. However, suspecting Vijay as the cause for her untimely death, her family members lodged a complaint with Vanasthalipuram police on June 24 and a suspicious death case was registered. Later, the body was exhumed, with the help of Nalgonda MRO, and a spot postmortem was conducted.

The examination revealed that Kavitha had died of asphyxia. Based on this, the police questioned Vijay, during which he admitted to have smothered her with a pillow and killed her. A case under IPC Sections 302 and 201 has been registered against the accused. 

Inquiries revealed that Kavitha had developed Covid symptoms, but when tested, she was found negative. Taking advantage of the symptoms, he made her use Covid-19 medication saying that she was infected and even kept her in isolation in their house. As per the plan, after killing her, he drove her body to her parents’ house, in his autorickshaw and informed them that she died of Covid-19 and forced them to cremate her hurriedly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder COVID 19
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp