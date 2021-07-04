STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man held for looting lone truck drivers

Mirza Azam Beig would tail lorries travelling without crew and wait for them to notice him. He would then claim the lorry damaged his vehicle, attack the driver and loot their valuables.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A man, who was allegedly targeting lorry drivers travelling by themselves and looting them, was arrested by Vanasthalipuram police on Saturday. The accused Mirza Azam Beig, 34, a resident of Chandrayangutta and a native of Amberpet, would reportedly follow the lorry drivers travelling without any crew and wait till they unloaded the consignment. On their way back, he would tail the lorry and wait for them to notice him.

The drivers, learning they are being chased, would stop and check with the accused. Then, Azam would claim that the driver had caused damage to his vehicle and when the driver started arguing with the accused, he would reportedly use it as an opportunity to attack them, loot their valuables and escape from the spot. 

On June 25, a lorry driver Kanavath Srinivasulu filed a complaint stating that the accused had stolen Rs 1 lakh from him, which he had received after supplying a load of tomatoes at NTR Nagar Market in LB Nagar. Azam confronted the complainant after following him for a while and said that he had damaged his vehicle. Azam allegedly punched the complainant and escaped with the money. Vanasthalipuram police formed a special team and identified Azam through technical evidence and learnt he was previously involved in 11 similar cases and was booked under the PD Act once. 

