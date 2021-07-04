STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telugu film producers urged to avoid OTT releases

Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce requested producers to wait, keeping in view the theatres' poor economic condition and asked them to choose OTT if they do not reopen even after October.

Published: 04th July 2021 11:05 AM

Cinema theatres in Andhra and Telangana remain closed owing to the second wave of Covid pandemic. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce met in Hyderabad on Saturday, following which they issued a statement requesting Telugu film industry producers to avoid releasing movies on OTT platforms till October. They pointed out that as theatres in the two Telugu states have not yet reopened, the producers are opting to release movies on OTT platforms.

However, the TSFCC requested them to wait, keeping in view their poor economic condition and asked them to choose OTT if the theatres do not reopen even after October. They even issued a veiled threat saying that if the producers do not consider their appeal, they will “plan out future course of action”. They also appealed to the AP government to have a relook at the admission rates of cinema theatres. 
 

