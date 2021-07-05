Gau rakshak injured in 'attack' by cow smugglers in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run accident at Uppal in the wee hours of Sunday. While it was learnt that an unknown vehicle hit M Sanjay while he was out for a morning walk, his friends claimed that he was a gau rakshak and that a vehicle intentionally hit him and sped away after he intercepted another vehicle that was illegally transporting cows.

The victim is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uppal.

Uppal Inspector N Ch Rangaswamy said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Ajay Raju of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad stated that when Sanjay intercepted one vehicle, the passengers picked up an argument with him.

One of them pushed Sanjay onto the road and the car which was accompanying them hit him from behind, he alleged.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MLA T Raja Singh alleged that Sanjay was following a DCM van in which “AIMIM gundas” were illegally transporting cows.

Bandi demanded that the State government implement the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act.