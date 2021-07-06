Irregularities during raid: 5 Hyderabad policemen placed under suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed five police personnel working at Mangalhat police station under suspension for indulging in irregularities during a raid on a gambling house in November, 2020.

Among the five suspended policemen were a sub-inspector, two head constables and two constables.

According to officials, the five personnel who had raided the gambling house failed to account for the cash seized from the scene. It was learnt that some amount was diverted and the remaining amount was deposited in the police station and records were also made accordingly.However, after allegations surfaced, an inquiry was ordered. During the inquiry, it was found that the five personnel had resorted to irregularities. Based on the inquiry report, they were placed under suspension.