Amp up the drama with ruffles

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fashion trends come and go, but ruffles, since the 19th century, have been a constant in most designers’ style books and fashionistas’ wardrobes. These flowing frills somehow manage to take an outfit to another level, in both casual and party wear. Considering that they make a bold statement, most prefer pastels for ruffles. But there are risk-takers who’d love to flaunt this timeless trimming in flashy reds, pinks and even greens. If stitched right and accessorised elegantly, the wearer can make heads turn, jaws drop and eyes pop.

To understand more about ruffles, we speak to designers in the city, who explain the style in detail and also share some styling tips. Varun Chakkilam, known for showcasing his bridal collection at the LFW, takes us through the history of ruffles. “The origin of ruffles began in the 19th century when mercenary soldiers wore a lot of layers of fabric. This look is said to have become popular as it symbolised a soldier’s return from war. Dramatic and theatrical, ruffles have bridged costume design and high fashion, making them one of the most historically rich trends of the summer. During the Elizabethan era, ruffles were ruffs, an accessory that was stiffened with starch and wire, giving the wearer the effect of a straighter posture,” he says.

Dipti Mrinalini, a sustainable fashion designer and entrepreneur, says, ruffles cut through the wire fabric and are not straight, which adds more stretch to it and gives a lot of bounce to the outfit. “Ruffles look great on the hem of crop tops, skirts, dupattas and sarees. They are a delicate detail that one can add to a garment,” she says, adding that ruffles were more popular on the international run away last year as compared to 2021. “This year has been more about straight silhouettes and pajamas. Nevertheless, I’ve seen ruffles mostly used in chiffons, georgettes, nets and silks. Embroidery also tends to complement it,” she says.

Planning to wear a ruffle-hemmed outfit for a wedding, pair it with delicate jewellery. Also, the style looks great on skirts. “This is a Spanish influence. Pair the skirt with an off-shoulder top or a crisp button-down shirt. It complements the drama of the skirt. A simple tank top with junk or silver jewellery would also look stunning,” says Dipti. Keep one thing in mind: always pair a ruffled outfit with a plain separate, this will draw more attention to the details of the frills.

Fashion designer Sonaakshi Raaj, who has styled Tollywood beauty Tammanha, also helps us understand how one can look classy in a ruffle outfit. “Ruffles are a very interesting concept. They are playful and fun. It is something that one wears when they really want to have fun and experiment with basic clothing. They are something that can be seen with structured and straight fitting, because ruffles itself have so much volume. So, they need something more fitting and structured to go with them. For instance, if you wear a saree which has a ruffle pallu, pair it with a nicely fitted blouse. In case of a ruffle top, wear straight fitted pants or a skirt,” she says.

Styling tips by designers

Planning to wear a ruffle-hemmed outfit for a wedding, pair it with delicate jewellery. Also, the style looks great on skirts. Keep one thing in mind: always pair a ruffled outfit with a plain separate, this will draw more attention to the details of the frills.