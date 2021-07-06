Hyderabad cops fly to West Bengal, nab mobile thieves

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a thrilling chase akin to a Bollywood action thriller, Rachakonda police hunted down a three-member inter-state gang that looted a mobile store at LB Nagar and fled to Malda in West Bengal on a train. Following technical leads, a team from Rachakonda police flew to Howrah, drove to Kharagpur and then to another nearby railway station Hijli, spotted the suspects travelling home with the booty in a train and nabbed them.

Police recovered 26 stolen mobiles and gadgets, all worth Rs 3 lakh, and brought the accused Mohammed Muslim Sekh, Mohammad Jasimuddin Sk and Rafiq-Ul-Shaik, to the city on a transit warrant on Monday.

Mohammed Muslim Sekh and the other two accused came to the city two months ago. The former worked on the flyover construction at LB Nagar and was paid `15,000. To make some easy money for an upcoming festival at their home in Malda, he along with other accused, planned a theft.

As per the plan, the gang broke into a mobile store at LB Nagar on the night of June 30 and stole mobile phones, chargers, headphones and other material. Based on technical evidence, police found that the trio were travelling in a train which was heading towards Kharagpur. Accordingly, a team was sent to Kharagpur by flight.

Police then found the suspects were moving towards Malda and chased them. At Hijli railway station, one of the officers spotted the suspect and alerted other team members. The team, with support of local and railway police, caught the trio with the stolen material.