Police foil BJP Kisan Morcha’s protest in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police on Monday foiled the attempts to stage a protest in front of the Agriculture Commissioner’s office by the members of Bhartiya Janta Party Kisan Morcha (BJPKM) demanding the State government to waive off crop loans.

Members of the BJPKM gathered at LB Stadium to march towards the Agriculture Commissioner’s office. However, the police obstructed them and detained them without allowing the procession. BJPKM State president Kondappali Sridhar Reddy alleged that the police has been too enthusiastic in arresting members of the organisation. He said that the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been stifling dissenting voices.

“Do we possess weapons or are we terrorists? Why were we not allowed to stage a demonstration in front of the Agriculture (Commissioner’s) office,” questioned Kondappali Sridhar. Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the police action in this regard. He sought to know if it was forbidden to question the government on non-implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme.