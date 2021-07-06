STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Donations save a dying cultural space

Until a fortnight ago, the group had lost all hope and were about to bid goodbye to the newly built Rangbhoomi.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In December 2019, a group of artistes in the city established ‘Rangbhoomi’, a collaborative indoor space in Gachibowli. A few months after its launch, the cultural space was shut due to the lockdown. But the artistes patiently waited for the tough phase to pass, but little did they know that there would be another lockdown which would push Rangbhoomi to the brink of permanent closure.

“It’s been a little over a week now and, we have received over 20 per cent of the expected revenue for us to survive,” the co-founder of Rangbhoomi and founder of KissaGo theatre group, Jay Jha, said. “We were almost finished when the lockdown began and then everything stopped. Ever since, we have been under constant pressure -- thinking if we would be able to continue. On the other hand, we could not pay the rent and the dues were piling up. To add to it, there was maintenance,” Jay said.

Until a fortnight ago, the group had lost all hope and were about to bid goodbye to the newly built Rangbhoomi. “But then, we thought we should try and see if donations could help revive it. And, Hyderabadis have been kind to us. We have collected over `2.2 lakh in the last 10 days, but need more,” he says. Just to get through 2021, the space will need a little over 9.5 lakh. “The major problem is rent. The landlord, although generous, has been over our heads because we have not paid him for months together. However, we hope that we will be able to come back soon,” says Jay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rangbhoomi Gachibowli indoor space
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp