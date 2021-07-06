Cow smuggling: Hyderabad man booked for hate speech

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday registered a case against a man, who reportedly shot a video of him making an inflammatory speech on illegal cow transportation, and circulated it on social media platforms.

Kalu, who is the State president of the Gau Rakshak Dal, had reportedly posted a video with a title ‘challenging’ alleged cow killers.

He shot the video after M Sanjay, a youngster who is an alleged gau rakshak, was injured after a vehicle, allegedly belonging to those transporting cows illegally, hit him.

N Shyamprasad Rao. ACP Malkajgiri, said the provocative speech in Hindi might cause law-and-order disturbances, promote enmity between different groups and to prevent such situations, a case was registered against the accused.