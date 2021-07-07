2 Myanmar nationals held  in Hyderabad with fake IDs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Myanmar nationals, residing illegally in Rajendranagar by obtaining counterfeit Aadhaar Card, PAN card and other documents, were arrested on Tuesday. The accused Abdul Munnaf and Hafiz Ahmed had come into India by crossing the India-Bangladesh border. Their wives Noor Khalima and Shaik Rofika are absconding, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided their houses at Rajendranagar police station limits late on Monday. Inquiries revealed that Abdul came to India in 2014 and took shelter in Punjab, while Hafiz, who came in 2018, stayed in Mumbai. Subsequently, they went to New Delhi and obtained an UNHCR Certificate. Later, they worked with various firms as labourers and since the company authorities would force them to furnish their Aadhaar cards, they had obtained counterfeit ones by paying money to agents. Similarly, they had also obtained PAN cards and other documents.