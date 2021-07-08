STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Canadian firm Ivanhoe Cambridge to invest Rs 740 cr in Hyderabad's Genome Valley for life science infra

Ivanhoe Cambridge, alongside existing asset manager Lighthouse Canton, would develop about 1 million SFT for life science R&D office laboratory space.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced the USD 100 million investment of Ivanhoe Cambridge in Genome Valley.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced the USD 100 million investment of Ivanhoe Cambridge in Genome Valley. (Photo| Twitter: @KTRTRS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the State government’s focus on the life sciences sector, Ivanhoe Cambridge — a global real estate subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada’s leading institutional fund managers — announced its entry in Genome Valley to invest USD 100 million (Rs 740 crore) to develop about 1 million SFT for life science R&D office-labs portfolio.

The portfolio will be acquired alongside Lighthouse Canton, the existing asset manager with a track record of managing the portfolio. Ivanhoe Cambridge and Lighthouse Canton would contribute to the growth of the R&D sector in Hyderabad for developing laboratory space, thereby creating more R&D and allied life sciences infrastructure over a period of time.

Genome Valley in Hyderabad is the first and largest cluster for life science R&D and clean manufacturing cluster housing more than 200 life sciences companies. The government has taken various initiatives to strengthen the cluster further. Ivanhoe Cambridge’s investment in MN Park is in line with its strategy of focusing on sectors that foster innovation and long-term growth fundamentals. This is one of the first such transactions by a pension fund in life sciences real estate segment in South Asia and would set a benchmark for the sector in India. 

On this occasion, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “I am delighted to announce the entry of Ivanhoe Cambridge in Genome Valley through MN Park with an investment commitment of USD 100 million for creation of about 1 million SFT lab space in Genome Valley.” 

Chanakya Chakravarti, Managing Director, Ivanhoe Camridge India, said: “This new investment in MN Park allows them to reinforce our conviction in life science real estate, a key focus area of our diversification strategy into innovation-focused sectors.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ivanhoe Cambridge Lighthouse Canton Genome Valley Genome Valley investment Genome Valley Hyderabad KT Rama Rao Chanakya Chakravarti
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp