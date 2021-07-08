Case slapped on former Andhra minister Akhila Priya's husband for faking Covid test

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cheating case has been registered against former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram, for misleading the court by furnishing a fake Covid-positive certificate to avoid the Test Identification Parade (TIP), at Bowenpally police station on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.



Akhila Priya’s brother Bhuma Jagath Vikhyath Reddy and three others, who helped in procuring the fake certificate, were also booked in the case.

Akhila Priya, her husband, Bhargav Ram and others were arrested for kidnapping a former badminton player Praveen Rao and his brothers at Bowenpally in January 2021. All of them are out on bail now.

According to the police, on July 3, Bhargav Ram’s Test Identification Parade was scheduled at Secunderabad Court. Bhargav Ram produced a Covid +ve certificate issued in the name of a private lab in the city, in the court. The police were suspicious and inquired about the veracity of the certificate.

It was learnt that Bhargav Ram sought Jagath Vikhyath Reddy’s help in obtaining a fake certificate and he directed Bhargav Ram to another suspect Vinay and his associates. The associates, in turn, prepared a fake Covid +ve certificate for Bhargav Ram. It was also found that they did not charge any amount from Bhargav Ram, as Vinay knew Jagath Vikhyath Reddy.

