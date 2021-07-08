Former Hyderabad mayor Mohammad Majid Hussain booked for allegedly blocking construction work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills Police booked former Hyderabad mayor and present corporator of Mehdipatnam, Mohammad Majid Hussain for allegedly trying to obstruct the construction work on a plot of land in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.

Majid and his aides argued with the landowner that the land belonged to someone else and even got into an argument with SI Ravi Raj. The SI and the land owner then lodged a complaint. Majid Hussain along with his men reached the spot and threatened SI Ravi Raj, who was on duty.