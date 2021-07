By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified person allegedly stole Rs 5 lakh in cash from the Jubilee Hills residence of retired Andhra Pradesh DGP Vinay Ranjan Ray in Hyderabad on July 4, 2021.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, July 6, after Ray lodged a complaint. He suspected two domestic workers to be behind the crime.

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and started an investigation.