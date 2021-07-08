STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad TRS MLA Danam Nagender sentenced to 6-month jail term for 2013 assault case

In 2013, MLA Danam had allegedly instigated his associate Raju to assault the complainant following a heated argument at a red signal at Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.

The court, however, allowed MLA Nagender and his associate to appeal against the verdict.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Sessions Court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs at Hyderabad, on July 7, 2021, sentenced Khairatabad TRS MLA Danam Nagender and his associate Raju to six months of simple imprisonment and slapped them with a fine of Rs 1,000 each in an assault case. 

Relying on the statement of the complainant and that of other witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in a case registered against the duo at Banjara Hills police station in 2013, when Nagender was a minister, under charges of assaulting a person working as a ministerial staff in the Police Department.

On the day of the offence, the complainant had stopped at a red signal at a junction in Banjara Hills. A group of persons, who were associates of Danam Nagender, picked up an argument with him for stopping at the junction and not giving them the way. The police patrol teams shifted both parties to the police station. 

Soon, Nagender rushed to the police station and a heated argument ensured with the complainant, following which his driver Raju assaulted the complainant. The complainant stated that Raju had assaulted him on Nagender’s instigation and lodged a complaint, following which a case under Section 323 of the IPC was registered against Raju (AI) and Nagender (A2).

The Special Court examined the prosecution’s evidence and found MLA Danam and his associate Raju guilty of the offence and sentenced them. The court, however, allowed them to appeal against the verdict.

