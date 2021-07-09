STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID warrior nurses who lost their jobs face police ire at protest site in Hyderabad

"Many of us ran away but a few nurses got injured in the altercation and were shifted in cars to a nearby hospital," said Ajay E, a male nurse who was present there

09th July 2021

The protest began after 1640 government nurses were abruptly terminated from the jobs which they had got on an outsourcing basis (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police launched a crackdown at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday against nurses protesting after being terminated from their jobs. The nurses had gone there to meet Congress leaders and garner their support for the cause. After a brief interaction, the nurses along with Mahila Congress activists took to the road to lodge their protest.

"We were walking peacefully raising slogans when suddenly a large group of policemen began rounding us up and using barricades to block our movement. Many of us ran away but a few nurses got injured in the altercation and were shifted in cars to a nearby hospital," said Ajay E, a male nurse who was present there.

Earlier, in the morning the nurses had gone to OU to lodge their protest and were allegedly met with similar brutal force and lathi-charged.

The nurses were eventually taken into police custody and shifted to Narayanguda police station.

The protest began two days ago after 1640 government nurses were abruptly terminated from the jobs which they had got on an outsourcing basis in March 2020. The government in lieu of these outsourced nurses got in permanent staff. However, the terminated nurses have been demanding reinstatement to their jobs for having served during two waves of COVID-19. The nurses are also protesting as they haven't received salaries for three months.

