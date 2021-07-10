Man, who kidnapped and raped 3-and-half-year-old girl in Hyderabad, arrested 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost a week after the kidnap and rape of a three-and-half-year-old girl at Dammaiguda under Jawaharnagar police limits, Rachakonda police arrested the accused Abhiram Das (40), a migrant worker from Odisha, on Saturday.

Despite many special teams under the continuous guidance of senior officers working to nab the accused, the accused managed to be on the run. This incident, combined with the technical evidence from the previous offence, helped police nab him.

“He will be taken into police custody and further investigation will be continued. ACP Kushaiguda Shivakumar has been appointed to investigate this case,” Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

After the kidnap and rape of the girl on July 4, police had deployed special teams to nab the accused.

In the second girl case which happened on Friday, the suspect misbehaved and touched her inappropriately when the nine-year-old was at a kirana shop in the same locality. As the girl raised the alarm, he fled from the spot.

Police rushed to the spot and after knowing that he fled into the forest, they deployed teams to search. Meanwhile, through CCTV footage, it was found that the accused who sexually abused the girl was the same person, who had kidnapped and raped the three-and-half-year-old. With this clue, teams from the neighboring police stations were also roped in to search for the accused in the forest.

He was arrested at Katta Maisamma Temple in the Nagaram Reserve Forest area.

On inquiry, police found that he had kidnapped the first victim last Sunday evening, took her into the forest area, and raped her during the night. He left her near a water tank in the locality the next morning and fled. The locals, who noticed the girl crying, informed her parents and police. Medical examination revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted and she was admitted to a hospital in the city. Later, the victim and her grandmother were examined and the kidnap case was converted to a case under the POCSO Act.

Inquiries revealed that Abhiram Das, who belongs to the Bhadrak district of Odisha, had migrated to the city 12 years ago with his family. Due to differences, his wife left him around eight years ago and since then he is staying alone at Bandlaguda and has been working as a mason.