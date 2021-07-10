STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upgrading lessons: Student drivers in Hyderabad prefer SUVs over hatchbacks

There are over a 100 motor driving schools in the city and most of them have upgraded to teaching on SUVs.

Published: 10th July 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 10:26 AM

Hind Motor Driving School, the oldest in the city.

Hind Motor Driving School, the oldest in the city. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Gone are the days when driving schools in Hyderabad taught motorists on age-old hatchbacks. Now, with more and more people wanting to own SUVs and MUVs, they also prefer to learn driving on these variants. 

There are over 100 motor driving schools in the city and most of them have upgraded to teaching on mini-sport utility vehicles (SUV). “Until two years ago, I was teaching people on hatchbacks such as Altos and Santros. But lately, the people’s choices have shifted towards mini-SUVs and full-fledged SUVs.

They don’t even prefer sedans; all they want are big cars,” says Rajesh Reddy, who owns Elite Motor Driving School branches across the city. Besides, he adds, “There is not much difference in the price. Most of the SUVs come with hatchback engines but with upgraded features which are relatively pocket friendly.” Rajesh has upgraded to teach driving on SUVs such as the Brezza and Sonet. The Kia Sonet was his latest upgrade. 

Photo: Express

According to Mohammed Altaf Ahmed, who owns FM Motor Driving School, the best part about teaching on a big car is that learners get the idea of the vehicle’s dimensions and how much space it occupies on the road. “This is an essential step in driving lessons,” he says. The school offers driving lessons on Baleno and Vitara Brezza, apart from the regular hatchbacks like Swift.

But, the oldest driving school in the city is bucking the trend. Mandeep Singh, who owns Hind Motor Driving School which is 69 years old, has a different take on teaching how to drive. “Once you learn to drive a car with a gearbox, you can drive any car,” he says.

The school continues to teach on hatchbacks and sedans. “We have not upgraded to SUVs or automatic vehicles, nor do we plan to. People must be taught how to drive, preferably on a car with a manual steering and a gearbox. They must shed the fear of driving on road by the time they are done with 50 per cent of the lessons.

Once the fear is gone and they learn how to use the clutch, they can drive any vehicle effortlessly,” he says. Meanwhile, almost all the driving schools in the city continue to teach people to drive on a manual gearbox and are trying to avoid the easy-to-drive automatic cars. Once learners get a hang of manual cars, manning an automatic will be a breeze, they say.

Upgrading lessons
There are over a 100 motor driving schools in the city and most of them have upgraded to teaching on SUVs

