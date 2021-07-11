Ashada Bonalu festival starts at Golconda today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All is set for the Ashada Bonalu festival to be celebrated in a grand manner with the Telangana government lifting Covid- 19 restrictions. This year, Bonalu will begin on Sunday at Goddess Jagadambika Mahankali temple at Golconda Fort followed by Secunderabad Mahankali Temple on July 25 and Hyderabad including Old City on August 1. The State government has sanctioned `15 crore to improve facilities at Mahankali temples where Bonalu is celebrated. The government has said that Bonalu will be celebrated with strict Covid-19 norms in all temples. All temples will follow a ‘no mask-no entry’ rule.

Procession from Langer Houz

The first offering will made to Goddess Jagadambika at the temple atop Golconda Fort on Sunday with the religious procession starting from Langer Houz to the temple on top of the Fort. The three-kilometre procession will begin on Sunday afternoon and reach the temple late in the evening. Colourful performances by artistes will reflect the ethos of Telangana culture.