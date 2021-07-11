Convocation held at IIITH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), on Saturday conducted its 20th convocation ceremony in online mode. The ceremony saw 523 students graduate from the institute, including 135 undergraduates, 270 postgraduates and 118 graduates of Masters of Science in Information Technology. Also 18 PhDs and 118 Masters degrees with thesis were awarded. Aadilmehdi J Sanchawala of B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering was awarded the gold medal in recognition of his outs tanding academic performance.