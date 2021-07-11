HYDERABAD: Upset over the quality of rice being cooked at home, a 35-yearold woman hanged herself and died by suicide at Narayanaguda late on Friday. The deceased Y Swapna was used to eating white rice, while her husband Rambabu was used to eating brown rice. This led to differences between the couple, leading to Swapna\u2019s suicide, the police said. The couple had been residing at Datta Nagar, Narayanaguda. Swapna had been having seizures and other health issues, due to which she preferred eating white rice. On learning about the problem, her father assured that he would arrange white rice for her. However, she took the extreme step on Friday. Police registered a case and started an investigation.Drunk youth slits friend\u2019s throat; investigation onAn attempt to murder case was registered at Chandanagar police station where the accused reportedly slit the throat of his friend while they were consuming alcohol in the evening hours of Friday. The police are on the lookout for the accused. The victim Vijay Kumar, 23, was drinking alcohol along with the accused Nagesh and two others. In an inebriated condition, they got into a fight. Nagesh reportedly broke a beer bottle and used the same to slit Vijay\u2019s throat.Passersby noticed and informed the police through Dial 100 and Vijay was immediately shifted to EN T Hospital, Koti. He survived due to the timely response by police, but he is still not able to talk due to the deep cut. The precise reasons for the attempt will be found only after the offenders are caught since there is no other evidence and Vijay is not in a state to talk, the police said.