STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyd-vij highway cuts a dash in green

 A joint effort by the Forest Department and HMDA, as part of Haritha Haram programme, has helped dot the 163-km stretch with long rows of lush green trees

Published: 11th July 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drive along the National Highway-65 that passes through Telangana, connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada, is no longer dull, tiresome or an eyesore. Unlike previously, long rows of lush green trees now dot the entire stretch. This was not the case until a few years back, when most part of the stretch used to provide a dry and barren view. The landscape on both sides of the highway has changed now, thanks to the efforts of the Telangana government that took up a massive plantat ion drive a long the stretch, as part of its Statewide af forestation programme ‘ Hari tha Haram’.

The State government took up a multiple- row avenue plantation drive along this highway during the launch of the second phase of Haritha Haram in 2016, which was attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. About 163 km of the highway passes through the State. Of the total 163 km, the Forest Department took up plantation drive along a stretch of 132 km, between Panthangi toll plaza and Nallabandagudem of Suryapet district located near the AP-TS border. Along the remaining 31 km stretch, between Ramoji Film City and Panthangi toll plaza, the plantation drive was taken up by the HMDA. Close to one lakh saplings, belonging to around 30 different species of trees, were planted along the stretch.

However, the role of Forest Department and HMDA did not end there, as planting the saplings was just the first step. According to the Forest Depart - ment, close to 95 percent of the planted sapl ings have survived. PCCF (Social Forestry) RM Dobriyal said: “The saplings would not have survived without proper protection and maintenance over the last five years. The survival of saplings was threatened by various factors, including cattle and people crossing the roads.

The respective District Forest Officers deployed officials to take up daily inspection of saplings, apart from ensuring regular watering.” After the successful implementation of this initiative, the Forest Department is now looking to replicate similar results along the Hyderabad- Adilabad and Hyderabad- Bengaluru highways. RM Dobriyal also said that they have set a target of planting 1.5 lakh saplings along the Hyderabad-Adilabad stretch, on the NH-44 measuring around 263 km. Already around 79,000 pits have been dug for this. He said that they have managed to plant 24,000 saplings so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp