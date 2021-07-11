STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Infant's body goes missing from grave

The body of a newborn girl buried in a graveyard at Pahadishareef on the city outskirts, has gone missing, leading to tense moments.

Published: 11th July 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a newborn girl buried in a graveyard at Pahadishareef on the city outskirts, has gone missing, leading to tense moments. The child's father Saleem, who came to the graveyard on Friday evening, noticed this and informed the police.

Police registered a case and started investigation. "The graveyard does not have a compound and guards, and also the place is frequented by stray dogs and pigs. We are probing into all angles," police said.

It is suspected the animals might have fed on the body. According to police, the baby died at the time of birth on July 3 and was buried. Usually graves are dug up to 6 feet deep, but since it was a newborn child, it was dug up to only two feet and the child was buried. There were no stones or tiles laid on top of the grave.

Comments

