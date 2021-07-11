Hyderabad mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal inaugurates Monolith Park in Jubilee Hills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal on Saturday inaugurated the Monolith Park, which was an open land, developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and it was opened to the public.

The lung space that has been developed in an area of about 1,100 square yards situated beside Starbucks Coffee in Road No. 92, Jubilee Hills, has many attractions, including a single large stone crafted into a waterfall and paintings depicting historical places of Hyderabad, among other things.

On the upper level of the park, the visitors can have an aerial view of the park and the surroundings. The civic body has provided steps, with paintings of birds and multi-level greenery, to access it. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that GHMC has developed a total of 919 parks in the city and is developing 504 tree parks, 57 theme parks at an estimated cost of Rs 137 crore in all the GHMC zones.