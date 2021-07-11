STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital to resume non-COVID services soon

Currently, there are only 450 admitted cases in Gandhi Hospital of which 300-350 are of COVID-19 and the rest of black fungus.

Published: 11th July 2021 08:51 AM

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational Image. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's leading government hospital for COVID care, Gandhi Hospital, will be thrown open for non-COVID services from July 19. The decision was taken keeping in mind the reducing cases in the State.

Currently, there are only 450 admitted cases in Gandhi Hospital of which 300-350 are of COVID-19 and the rest of black fungus. Doctors say that once the cases dip below 300, the hospital will be in a smooth position to handle non-Covid care.

"Two days ago we had held a meeting with all Head of Departments in the hospital where it was decided to start services by August 1. However, in the last two days we saw several recoveries and not many admissions which is why we are planning to resume non-COVID services by next Monday," said Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital.

Hospital officials are setting up barricades and shifting the Covid admissions into one specific block to cut in-hospital transmission.

