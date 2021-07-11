Mancherial Singareni thermal plant bags 6th position in power generation

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The 1,200-MW Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) in Jaipur, Mancherial district, has secured all-India sixth rank in power generation, among 25 thermal power stations across the country, with a plant load factor (PLF) 92.49 per cent, during the first quarter of this financial year from April to June. The media was informed about this by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing director (CMD) N Sridhar.

According to him, the STPP generated 2,424 million units of power during the first quarter and distributed about 2,283 million units for the requirements of Telangana. The power station produced energy worth Rs 944 crore during the first quarter of this financial year, when compared to Rs 711 crore during the same period last year.

Congratulating the staffers of the power plant, CMD N Sridhar called upon the employees to continue working with the same spirit to ensure power generation with the highest PLF to meet the requirements of Telangana. It may be mentioned here that the STPP had achieved 100 per cent PLF in September, 2018, February, 2019, and February, 2020. The power station has won several national awards in power generation and also for the complete utilisation of ash, the end product of the thermal power station.