Three held for killing 60-yr-old farmer on suspicion of sorcery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of their uncle Chiliveru Mallaiah, a farmer, at Narayanpur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, on suspicion that he was performing black magic. The arrested persons were identified as Chiliveru Mahipal, Nadikudi Nagaraju and Chiliveru Venkatesham. Based on the clues, suspects were identified and arrested, said DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy.

Inquiries revealed that there was a rumour floating in the family that the victim practices sorcery. Long ago, a relative Boddupally Gopal and his sons Anjaiah, Sathaih and Venkatesham died unexpectedly due to different diseases. Mahipal believed that the Mallaiah performed sorcery on them. A panchayat was also held in the village. Meanwhile, on July 4, Mahipal’s cousin Vinay hanged himself and died by suicide. Mahipal’s nephew Shiva, 22, also died recently due to ill health while undergoing treatment at NIMS.

FLURRY OF DEATHS With a series of deaths in the family, Mahipal’s suspicion on Mallaiah became stronger, and he planned to kill him and made a plan with the other accused. Accordingly, they attacked Mallaiah with an axe and killed him on Thursday. Police seized the axe, bike, mobile phones used in the offence.