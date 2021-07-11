YT user booked for posting video on actor Mohan Babu

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 504 and 506 of the IPC and 67 of the IT act against an unknown YouTube user, who posted a video with derogatory comments on Tollywood star M Mohan Babu. The actor’s legal advisor had lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime, said the actor learnt about the video on Friday. In the video, the user made lewd comments on the actor and his family members. Police are verifying the details of the user based on technical specifications.
