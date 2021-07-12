2,536 visitors on first day as Hyderabad zoo reopens after 70 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining closed for 70 days, the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad reopened on Sunday. The zoo witnessed a footfall of 2,536 visitors. The zoo was closed from May 2 till July 10, keeping in view of the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the second wave and wild animals also getting infected in various zoos across the country, including eight lions in Hyderabad zoo. Wearing a face mask is mandatory to enter the zoo and all visitors will undergo thermal scanning. Around 40 sanitiser dispensers have been installed at different locations in the zoo. Battery-operated vehicles and Toy Train facilities are available but with only 50 per cent occupancy.