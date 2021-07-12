Bonalu festivities off to a colourful start

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual Ashada Bonalu festivities commenced at the Goddess Jagadamba Temple atop the Golconda Fort on Sunday with the offering of Bonam in a decorated brass pot to the deity. Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy presented silk robes to the Goddess on behalf of the State government. Bonalu is the first festival that is being celebrated this year after the lockdown was lifted by the state government.

As part of the festival, a colourful procession was taken out from Langer Houz to the Golconda Fort. Scores of devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers to the deity. While cloudy and pleasant weather in the morning gave way to rains in the afternoon, it did not deter the devotees as women in colourful robes carried the ‘bonam’ on their heads to the temple.

A ‘Thotella’ procession was also taken out on the occasion. Several artists presented colourful performances reflecting the ethos of Telangana culture during the festival. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Yadav said that every year since the formation of Telangana, Bonalu was being organised on a grand scale.

However, citizens could not celebrate the festival last year due to the Covid pandemic, said the Minister, and suggested that this year the festival should be celebrated by following Covid-19 guidelines. He said that the State government had sanctioned the required funds for all Mahankali temples in Hyderabad. More than 600 policemen have been deployed on bandobust duty and officials have urged the devotees to abide by the guidelines.

Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu on July 25

The famous Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Secunderabad will be held on July 25 and in Hyderabad including Old City on August 1. The Telangana government gave the status of 'State festival' to Bonalu after the formation of the new State in June 2014. Bonalu is celebrated to ward off diseases and usher in good health, peace and prosperity.