Lucknow doctor airlifted to Hyderabad for lung transplant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman doctor from Uttar Pradesh suffering from Covid-19 for the last three months was airlifted to Hyderabad on Sunday for a lung transplant to be conducted at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. The Hyderabad police created a green corridor for the transport of the patient to the hospital from the airport.

Dr Sharda Suman is a postgraduate resident doctor at the Gynaecology Department of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow. She was 32 weeks pregnant when she contracted Covid-19 on April 14 this year.

When her health condition deteriorated, she was put on a ventilator and emergency C-section surgery was performed on May 1 to save the child. After the delivery, Dr Suman was put on ECMO support. However, as her condition did not improve, a three-member committee recommended that she should undergo a lung transplant.

As her family was not in a position to afford the lung transplant charges, RMLIMS Director Dr Sonia Nityanand met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and explained the situation, following which the latter sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore required for the procedure.