STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lucknow doctor airlifted to Hyderabad for lung transplant

Dr Sharda Suman, a postgraduate resident doctor at the Gynaecology Department of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences was 32-weeks pregnant when she contracted Covid 19 in April.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman doctor from Uttar Pradesh suffering from Covid-19 for the last three months was airlifted to Hyderabad on Sunday for a lung transplant to be conducted at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. The Hyderabad police created a green corridor for the transport of the patient to the hospital from the airport.

Dr Sharda Suman is a postgraduate resident doctor at the Gynaecology Department of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow. She was 32 weeks pregnant when she contracted Covid-19 on April 14 this year. 

When her health condition deteriorated, she was put on a ventilator and emergency C-section surgery was performed on May 1 to save the child. After the delivery, Dr Suman was put on ECMO support. However, as her condition did not improve, a three-member committee recommended that she should undergo a lung transplant. 

As her family was not in a position to afford the lung transplant charges, RMLIMS Director Dr Sonia Nityanand met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and explained the situation, following which the latter sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore required for the procedure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Covid 19 pregnant doctor Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp