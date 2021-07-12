STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes and avoid any movement towards the Balkampet Yellamma Temple as there will be a lot of devotees and their vehicles around the temple already.

Published: 12th July 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 10:07 AM

The Goddess at the Balkampet Yellamma temple

The Goddess at the Balkampet Yellamma temple (File Photo | Express, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Devasthanam, Balkampet, Hyderabad Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions from Monday to Wednesday in the surrounding areas. Bylanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ Junction to Fateh Nagar will remain closed. There are chances of congestion with devotees and their vehicles moving on streets around the temple and to avoid inconvenience, the commuters are advised to take alternative routes and avoid any movement towards the Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

Traffic from Satyam Theatre going towards Fateh Nagar will be diverted at SS Bakery, Abhilasha Towers, BK Guda X Road, Bhogha Residency, Holy Cross, Fateh Nagar Road.Traffic coming from Fateh Nagar and proceeding towards Satyam Theater will be diverted at New Bridge towards Begumpet in the gate. Traffic coming from DK Road proceeding towards Balkampet will be diverted at Padmasree Apartments. The road from the lane opposite Padmasree Apartments towards Nature Cure Hospital will remain closed.
Traffic coming from Begumpet to Balanagar (new bridge) will be diverted via Greenlands, Lal Bungalow, Matha Temple and Satyam Theatre. 

