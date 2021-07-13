Hyderabad horror: 28-year-old drunk man kills 2-year-old son, stabs wife on her birthday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man, identified as Dappu Ramesh stabbed his wife and brutally murdered their two-year-old son in an inebriated condition on Hyderabad outskirts late on Monday night. While baby Dinesh died on the spot, Shobha was rushed to the hospital. A case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against Ramesh.

The incident took place at a dairy farm in Mithkupalli in Moinabad

Monday being Shobha’s birthday, the couple invited her mother Jyothi to their place. At night, the three consumed liquor and a while later an argument broke between them over some petty issues. Enraged within minutes, Ramesh took a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife. He then took their son Dinesh to a room and slit his throat using the same knife. “He is born to me and there’s nothing bad in killing him,” Dinesh reportedly said and absconded.

The farm owner, who noticed the melee, reported to the police who rushed to the spot. A manhunt has been launched to nab Ramesh.