STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Laser trumps waxing, dermaplaning

Electrolysis is also an option, but not many know about it. In this treatment, which is extremely painful, the leftover strands of hair are plucked from its root.

Published: 13th July 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facial hair removal treatments have always been a dilemma for every woman. Be it waxing, threading, dermaplaning or laser, each of these techniques come with their share of risks. While waxing can be excoriatingly painful, laser may have ugly side-effects and dermaplaning causes the hair to grow back thicker (at least that’s what most women believe).      

To know more about which method works best, we speak to an expert, who vouch for laser treatment. According to Dr Swapna Priya, a dermatologist, laser is the best of them all. “There are some people who are allergic to waxing. For them, this is the best. But laser hair removal has to be done with the proper machine, an experienced technician and the right parameters, otherwise it can cause burns. Many people think that laser is not that effective. This could be because they have not gone to the right person or they are suffering from a hormonal imbalance. One should remember that it is more about hair reduction and not total hair removal.”

Laser is a one-time investment and is a permanent treatment. So, Dr Swapna advises people to get it done the right way. Speaking about some common doubts people have about laser treatments, she says: “If the cooling in the machine is not set right or if the energy watts are too high, it could burn the skin. Another common doubt is about regrowth. If you have completed all your sessions as prescribed, along with the maintenance session which celebrities do, one can see good results.” She also advises against trying laser treatments at home. “It won’t work. These are usually done on kids to stop their hair growth, but after a certain time, it just doesn’t work.”Electrolysis is also an option, but not many know about it. In this treatment, which is extremely painful, the leftover strands of hair are plucked from its root.

Bear in mind 
Let your hair grow out fully when you plan to seek a consultation for a hair removal treatment. This will help the professional understand the growth and diagnose any hormonal issues. Also get to know about the laser technology they will be using for you 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp