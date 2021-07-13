Laser trumps waxing, dermaplaning

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Facial hair removal treatments have always been a dilemma for every woman. Be it waxing, threading, dermaplaning or laser, each of these techniques come with their share of risks. While waxing can be excoriatingly painful, laser may have ugly side-effects and dermaplaning causes the hair to grow back thicker (at least that’s what most women believe).

To know more about which method works best, we speak to an expert, who vouch for laser treatment. According to Dr Swapna Priya, a dermatologist, laser is the best of them all. “There are some people who are allergic to waxing. For them, this is the best. But laser hair removal has to be done with the proper machine, an experienced technician and the right parameters, otherwise it can cause burns. Many people think that laser is not that effective. This could be because they have not gone to the right person or they are suffering from a hormonal imbalance. One should remember that it is more about hair reduction and not total hair removal.”

Laser is a one-time investment and is a permanent treatment. So, Dr Swapna advises people to get it done the right way. Speaking about some common doubts people have about laser treatments, she says: “If the cooling in the machine is not set right or if the energy watts are too high, it could burn the skin. Another common doubt is about regrowth. If you have completed all your sessions as prescribed, along with the maintenance session which celebrities do, one can see good results.” She also advises against trying laser treatments at home. “It won’t work. These are usually done on kids to stop their hair growth, but after a certain time, it just doesn’t work.”Electrolysis is also an option, but not many know about it. In this treatment, which is extremely painful, the leftover strands of hair are plucked from its root.

Bear in mind

Let your hair grow out fully when you plan to seek a consultation for a hair removal treatment. This will help the professional understand the growth and diagnose any hormonal issues. Also get to know about the laser technology they will be using for you