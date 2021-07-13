STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Living the dream

City-based fashion designer Aruna Goud makes her mark at this year’s  Cannes Film Festival. She speaks to CE about her journey to the most sought-after red carpet

Published: 13th July 2021

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aruna Goud, a city-based fashion designer and owner of brand label ALMARA, has made her mark at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Nailing her designs and also being a proud Hyderabadi, she seemed excited to be the only designer from Hyderabad to showcase her outfit at the prestigious global film festival. Though the travel restrictions did not let her fly to France, her outfit made heads turn and jaws drop on the red carpet. It was a proud moment not juts for her, but also for Hyderabadis and Indians. 

“It has been my dream to make it to Cannes. I have known few PR persons involved in the festival. I got in touch with the team through them. The Red Silk Carpet magazine also helped me showcase my work on this platform,” she says.  Her outfit -- a black and purple ruffled gown -- was worn by French actress Natacha Costa. Goud has been associated with Cannes for long now, and she also owns the India Glam Fashion Week. “I do shows all over the world. Different designers from different countried showcase their designs in my show. I have done almost 150 designer showcases so far.” Starting up her production in Hyderabad and showcasing her works internationally she says, “I am from Hyderabad and have two stores in Goa. All the production work of my designs starts from Hyderabad. I have vacated the store in Hyderabad and only have a production setup here.” 

Speaking about realising her dream, sher says, “It was my dream to showcase my works there because it is the biggest film festival. All the top Bollywood and Hollywood stars walk the red carpet at this festival. I am very happy that I got the chance to showcase my work.” 

Goud’s ensemble was a prom gown with ruffle frills and a floor-length tail at the back. The front has purple ruffle frills, while the top is a black velvet corset. “ I have been invited to one more show in Colombo. It is called Brides of Sri Lanka. Every year they put up an event for Sri Lankan designers to showcase their work, but this year they have invited me as an international designer. The show is likely to be held September. But let’s see if it happens. Due to Covid, many events are being cancelled,” she says. Goud, who specialises in Indo-western and bridal wear, aims to take fashion to a higher place with her outfits.

