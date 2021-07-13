Pedalling a new trend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Trisha Krishnan has seemed to have picked up a new hobby -- cycling. Well, British billionaire Richard Branson set the trend when he chose cycle down to his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also famously loves to cycle to work. All these bicycle trends cropped up on Facebook Twitter and Instagram lately, and our celebs definitely don’t want to be left behind. According to cyclists, the lockdown and the rising fuel prices are making people consider riding bicycles. “I cycle four hours a day, and pedal 15 km,” says Shetan Pujari, a techie.

What to carry

For hunger, carry a lightweight and heavy-calorie snack, dates or dried fruits. Always carry a water bottle, an energy drink of electrolytes.

Where to go

According to the Hyderabad Bicycling Club, the ORR service road, Shamirpet, Medchal and even Necklace Road and KBR are the best spots and are the most popular routes for leisure cyclists.

These are must

Make sure that the cycle is well-maintained. Have your helmet strapped on at all times, wear knee/ elbow pads. In case of long distances, have a spare tube and puncture repair set under the seat.