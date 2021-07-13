Phase-II proposals for 13 link roads in Hyderabad sent to state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has sent proposals to the State Government for taking up the construction of 13 link roads under Phase-II. Once it gets administrative sanction, the HRDCL would float tenders for carrying out the works.

Detailed project reports have been sent to the State government. The 13 proposed link roads cover 21.98km and would cost Rs 232.62 crore.

The proposed construction of the roads would improve the mobility of the residents of Hyderabad, improve traffic operations in major corridors, shorten the travel distances for commuters while improveing road safety. It will help enhance the value of commercial establishments and properties in the vicinity. The reduction of carbon levels and journey time on main roads will play a vital role during peak hours traffic jams.