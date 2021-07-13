Telangana MAUD department to blacklist layout owner, developer if they fail to execute projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Any layout owner or developer who fails to execute the developmental works within the stipulated time period will be blacklisted, according to a notification by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department.

The notification added that the Municipal Commissioners of urban local bodies (ULB) should take necessary action against the erring developers and sell the mortgaged plots for executing the layout development works.

However, these rules won’t apply to works in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits. These rules apply to all land development through the formation of layouts, sub-division into plots duly providing the infrastructure and other amenities. The MAUD Department also listed the guidelines to ensure that the works are carried out in a proper manner.

These include levelling and formation of all roads with proper sub-surface and camber, kerbed stones and central medians for roads (wider than 18 metres). Development of drainage and channelisation of nalas for allowing stormwater runoff and undertaking street lighting should also be taken up by the developers.

A seven-member District-Level Layout Committee for the approval of final layouts has been constituted and will be headed by the respective District Collector.

GUIDELINES FOR DEVELOPERS

Independent sewerage disposal system and protected water supply system, underground ducting of utilities and service lines, greenery in public places should also be taken up