The goodness of mud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We all try and test countless products to achieve that soft, supple and polished skin. In the bargain, we forget, underestimate and take for granted the power of natural products. We all must have heard of our moms and grandmoms pampering themselves with mud baths — multani mitti (Fuller’s earth), turmeric, rose powder, orange peel powder, sandalwood powder and a few drops of essential oils. A mud bath is the solution to most skin problems and an age-old secret to a blemish-free skin.

Dr Nishita Ranka, a medical director at Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair and Aesthetics, talks about what exactly is mud bath and also explains its relevance in the Indian beauty regimen. “Mud bath is still famous in a few places because of the Dead Sea mud. The water in the Dead Sea mud has a healing agent which cures psoriasis. That’s why people take a dip in the Dead Sea. This mud, which is slimy, is made into a paste and filled in a pool. One has to soak in it for 30 minutes. This boosts circulation and also helps detox the skin,” she says.

Multani Mitti, which is popular in India, also works like magic when it comes to skincare. “It is good for the face as it has anti-acne properties, absorbs oils and sooths and calms the inflammations that come with acne. Apply this for 15-20 minutes and wash it off. Moisturise your skin immediately with a lotion. Do this a couple of times a week,” she says.

Dr Anuroop Ray, the founder of Derma 360 Clinic, says Multani Mitti is extremely cooling. “Add some add orange peel and haldi, which are antiseptic agents, and it will help boost immunity. This combination of mud and ayurvedic herbs helps kill microbes in the skin. It gives a glow and keeps the body cool. It is good for oily skin.”Planning to pamper yourself this weekend? Don’t hit the spa or a massage parlour. Just make a nourish mud bath for yourself and shine like a diamond.

Age-old secret

A mud bath is the solution to most skin problems and an age-old secret to a blemish-free skin. Just mix some Fuller’s earth, turmeric, orange peel powder and chandan