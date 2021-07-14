Case against Hyderabad pub owner for attack on woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An attempt to murder case has been filed against the proprietor of High Five Sky Lounge & Pub after two persons were attacked for seeking CCTV footage over a customer’s misbehaviour.

The main complainant, Sony, stated that she along with her sister Renuka, visited the High Five Pub in Country Club, Begumpet on Monday. A man dancing next to them came too close, which upset the women. The sisters complained to the manager and asked him to reveal the details of the man by examining the CCTV footage.

The manager, in turn, suggested that Sony and Renuka meet the proprietor, Murali Krishna. Worried that the pub’s reputation would suffer, Murali Krishna asked the two sisters not to approach the police. Besides, they were abused in vulgar language, Sony stated.

On Tuesday, Renuka and her brother-in-law Karan, came to meet Murali Krishna seeking an explanation for the previous night’s incident. He asked both of them to wait at the parking space. Suddenly, the duo were attacked with sticks and glass bottles. Bleeding profusely, Karan and Renuka were moved to Osmania Hospital. Later on, a case was registered under the Attempt to Murder section.