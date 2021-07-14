Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old woman was murdered by her husband at Shabad on Monday night. Vadde Ramesh suspected that his wife Vadde Anitha was having an extra-marital affair.

According to the police, the couple had been married for over five years and were residing at TRS colony in Shabad.

Both of them had been working as daily labourers. For the past few months, Ramesh had been harassing Anitha over his suspicions. On Monday night, they had an argument, following which Ramesh throttled her to death.