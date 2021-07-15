STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girl bags Rs 2 crore fellowship to study at American college

Swetha Reddy, is among six students from across the world who have received the prestigious Dyer Fellowship at Lafayette College.

Published: 15th July 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Lafayette College

Lafayette College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 17-year-old city student, Swetha Reddy, has been awarded a scholarship worth Rs 2 crore to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Lafayette College in the US. The young and dynamic student, who had always dreamt of going abroad to study, is among six students from across the world who have received the prestigious Dyer Fellowship at Lafayette College. The fellowship is awarded to select students who show “drive and intrinsic motivation to impact their world, along with a relentless focus on problem-solving,” according to Lafayette.

Daughter of Prof Sanjay Reddy and Dr Andal Reddy, Swetha will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science at Lafayette College, located in Pennsylvania. The teenager said she was elated to get this scholarship as this will give her an opportunity to study abroad.  The Rs 2 crore scholarship will cover Swetha’s full tuition and living expenses for all four years at Lafayette. 

On receiving the scholarship, Swetha said, “Being selected for Lafayette College on a Rs 2 crore scholarship is truly an honour and a privilege. When I was 14, I first came in contact with Dexterity Global. The organisation has enabled me to receive a world-class education on scholarship.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lafayette College Dyer Fellowship Dexterity Global
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp