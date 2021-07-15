Hyderabad girl bags Rs 2 crore fellowship to study at American college

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old city student, Swetha Reddy, has been awarded a scholarship worth Rs 2 crore to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Lafayette College in the US. The young and dynamic student, who had always dreamt of going abroad to study, is among six students from across the world who have received the prestigious Dyer Fellowship at Lafayette College. The fellowship is awarded to select students who show “drive and intrinsic motivation to impact their world, along with a relentless focus on problem-solving,” according to Lafayette.

Daughter of Prof Sanjay Reddy and Dr Andal Reddy, Swetha will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science at Lafayette College, located in Pennsylvania. The teenager said she was elated to get this scholarship as this will give her an opportunity to study abroad. The Rs 2 crore scholarship will cover Swetha’s full tuition and living expenses for all four years at Lafayette.

On receiving the scholarship, Swetha said, “Being selected for Lafayette College on a Rs 2 crore scholarship is truly an honour and a privilege. When I was 14, I first came in contact with Dexterity Global. The organisation has enabled me to receive a world-class education on scholarship.”