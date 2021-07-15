Part of Hyderabad's Mahbub Mansion collapses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A part of the century-old Mahbub Mansion in Malakpet collapsed on Wednesday. A patio of the palace supported by wooden poles on its first floor collapsed, which was recorded by a resident of the locality. No one was injured.

The two-storeyed palace, which was constructed in classical European and Mughal architectural style, was built by Asaf Jah VI, Mahbub Ali Khan. After the area around the mansion was converted into a wholesale market during the 1970s, residential and commercial structures started encroaching upon the palace’s vicinity, posing danger to its structure.