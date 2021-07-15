Retired couple repairs city potholes: Telangana HC asks Hyderabad civic body what it’s doing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday took a serious view of a media report that a retired couple, spending pension money, was filling potholes on roads. The court asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) what its officials were doing when the retired couple was doing their job. It wondered whether it would be appropriate if the salaries of the officials concerned were paid to the couple. When the GHMC counsel tried to argue that the corporation was doing an excellent job in undertaking repairs to roads, the court cut him short and asked whether the counsel was ready if the court proved him wrong by ordering an inspection.

The High Court said that if the officials were not in the mood to do their work, it would be better if the civic body’s budget is slashed. How could the GHMC remain insensitive even as accidents were taking place due to bad roads in which precious lives are being lost, the HC queried.

The court asked the GHMC to submit details of its plans to undertake repairs zone-wise and adjourned the case by a week. The couple Gangadhar Tilak and his wife Venkateswari have been in the news for repairing potholes using their own money. They bring the material along with them in their car. Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated the couple, describing them as unsung heroes, at Raj Bhavan. She described Tilak as a road doctor.