Telangana Women's Commission urged to aid nurses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the row over the termination of 1,640 outsourced nurses from 10 different government hospitals, Telangana NSUI State president, Balmoor Venkat, along with several staff nurses who lost their jobs, submitted a representation to the Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairman Sunitha Laxma Reddy on Wednesday and urged her to take necessary action.

Condemning the termination of the nurses, Venkat said, “Many staff nurses left jobs in the private sector and joined government hospitals so that they can provide their services to the people in need during the pandemic. Neither, they were given Covid allowances nor regular salaries. Despite facing all these odds, they continued their services and instead of rewarding them, officials terminated their services, which is very unfortunate.”