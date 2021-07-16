Hyderabad rains: Several lakes overflow, colonies inundated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains that lashed the city overnight led to the bunds of lakes and several other water bodies being breached, leading to several localities being inundation. This served as a serious reminder of the flash floods that affected Hyderabad last year. Areas near Saroornagar lake, Yerrakunta lake, Banda Cheruvu in Malkajgiri, Jillelguda lake and Balapur lake were the worst hit.

As the Banda Cheruvu overflowed, water entered East Anandbagh in Malkajgiri. Subsequently, many colonies in this locality resembled swimming pools and residents were locked in at home.

Following heavy rain, the bund of Jillelaguda lake was breached. Roads and houses in surrounding areas witnessed a deluge of water.

The Balapur lake bund too was breached causing inundation in nearby areas. Last year too, several families had to be evacuated around Balapur lake. Saroornagar witnessed 17 cm of rain which led to chaos in several of its colonies. In P&T Colony, the scenes were scary with water reaching a few feet in height. GHMC officials said many families in Sisal Basthi have been evacuated to a function hall after water from Saroornagar lake flooded this area.

