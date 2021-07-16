STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain batters Hyderabad, brings life to a standstill 

City receives half of July’s average rainfall within last 24 hours, Hayathnagar records 21 cm of rainfall

Allam Thora Bavi area in Begumpet submerged due to heavy rains (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has already recorded a month’s worth of rainfall by July 15, with another 16 days of the month to go.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal average rainfall for Hyderabad for the entire month of July is 17.6 cm.

However, just within 15 days of the month, the city has recorded an average rainfall of 23.1 cm. Of this, around 9 cm was recorded in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, which means the city received around 51 per cent of its average rainfall in that period. 

ALSO READ | Hyderabad residents relive nightmare of 2020 floods

According to the Telangana State Development Society (TSDPS), within a span of 24 hours (between Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am) Chegunta in Medak recorded 22 cm of rainfall.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Hayathnagar recorded 21 cm of rainfall. In this 24-hour period, more than 10 cm of rainfall was recorded in ten of the total 30 circles under the GHMC — Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Kapra, Saroornagar, Santoshnagar, Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Malakpet and Falaknuma. In most other areas, rainfall between 3 cm to 9 cm was recorded.

Froth observed at Saroornagar lake

The heavy rains yet again exposed the poor infrastructure in Hyderabad, as many areas were left inundated with water overflowing from lakes and storm water drains. Mounds of froth were observed over the Saroornagar lake on Thursday morning after the rains subsided.

In the districts, with various reservoirs reporting heavy inflows due to the rains, district administrations are on alert. The Central Water Commission, in its flood bulletin, pointed out that the Almatti dam is 74 per cent full and Narayanpur dam 91 per cent full. It said that the dams will receive more inflows and that the water in these dams must be regulated and released as per rules. It also pointed out that increased inflows are to be expected in Singur dam (Medak) and Nizamsagar (Nizamabad).

Thundershowers in state today 

The IMD has forecast that thunderstorms are expected to occur at isolated places across the State on Friday. Heavy rains are also expected to lash the districts of Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak 

Traffic comes to standstill near Baswapur bridge

Siddipet: Traffic was brought to be standstill near Baswapur bridge on the Siddipet-Husnabad main road on Thursday morning when the water level in the Moya Thummeda Vagu suddenly rose. Authorities have also warned the passengers traveling on the Warangal-Siddipet road to take proper precautions

Rain cuts off interior villages   

Adilabad: With heavy rains in erstwhile Adilabad and upper parts of Maharashtra, transportation was cut off to a few interior villages in Kumrmabheem and Adilabad districts. The Kadam project received inflows of 6,161 cusecs. The Sripada Yellampalli project received 30,372 cusecs inflows. The Basara, Godavari and Pranahitha river are currently flowing at full capacity

