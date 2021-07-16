Rain disrupts power supply across Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the city witnessed power cuts and fluctuations due to the heavy rains on Wednesday night, causing severe inconvenience to the public.

In few places like Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Hafeezpet, and Nagaram, there were power cuts for up to three hours.

Consumers at Bapu Nagar in Langer Houz have been complaining of fluctuations in power supply since Wednesday night.

According to the TSSPDCL, 500 feeders reported issues in the city. However, the field staff was able to restore the power supply within a few hours.